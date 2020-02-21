Online Gambling & Betting Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Online Gambling & Betting Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global online gambling & betting market was valued at USD 49.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 114.38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Online Gambling & Betting market are listed in the report.

888 Holdings plc

Bet365 Group

Betfred

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kindred Group

mybet Holding

Paddy Power Betfair Plc