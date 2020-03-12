Omega 3 Market Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Omega 3 Market was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Omega 3 are polyunsaturated fatty acids which are very good for health. They prevent and treat many diseases like Cancer, Cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. As Omega 3 is multi-functional, it has led to large scale adoption in various applications. Fish and krill oils are two marine sources for omega-3 fatty acid. The omega-3 market for infants has witnessed high growth rate in the packaged food industry.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand for omega 3 in Pharmaceuticals.

1.2 High cases of chronic diseases.

1.3 Major change in product technologies.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs involved in R&D activities.

2.2 Very high costs of raw materials.

2.3 Absence to Recommended Daily Intake

Market Segmentation:

The Global Omega 3 Market is segmented on thebasis of

1. By Application:

1.1 Functional Foods & Beverages

1.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Infant Formula

1.5 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

2.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

2.3 Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

3. By Sub Source and Source:

3.1 Plant Sources

3.1.1 Chia Seed Oil

3.1.2 Flaxseed Oil

3.1.3 Other Plant Sources

3.2 Marine Sources

3.2.1 Algal Oil

3.2.2 Fish Oil

3.2.3 Krill Oil

3.2.4 Other Marine Oils

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Croda International PLC

3. Omega Protein Corporation

4. Denemoga

5. Pharma Marine UsaLlc

6. FMC Corporation

7. Royal DSM

8. Arista Industries Inc.

9. Polaris

10. GC Rieber

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Omega 3 Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

