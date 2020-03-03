OLED Display Forecast 2015-2025 Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

manufacturers are hedging their bets by investing in LCD backlights enhanced with quantum dots. These so-called "quantum dot LCD" TVs will be positioned as a cheaper upgrade from existing sets. Nevertheless, the market for OLED TV panels will experience steady growth over the next decade, with a projected 25% CAGR.

Based on a deep understanding of the technology roadmap and the existing bottlenecks, IDTechEx has forecasted the OLED display market in eight segments:

Mobile phone displays

Tablet and notebook displays

TV panels

Automotive and aerospace

Wearable electronics

Industrial and professional displays

Microdisplays

Other applications

DTechEx has been tracking printed, organic, and flexible electronics since 2001. This report gives a unique perspective on the OLED display market, leveraging the full expertise of our analysts and the direct interviews with companies in the value chain.

