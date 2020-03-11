Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2027

The ‘Oilfield Chemicals Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Oilfield Chemicals market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Oilfield Chemicals market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Oilfield Chemicals market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.

The study provides a decisive view of the global oilfield chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product and application. In terms of product type, the oilfield chemicals market has been classified into biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, lubricants, hydrogen sulfide scavengers, fluid loss additives, and others. Based on application, the oilfield chemicals market has been divided into production chemicals, drilling fluids, well stimulation fluids, cementing fluids, enhanced oil recovery, and workover & completion. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for oilfield chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global oilfield chemicals market has been analyzed in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global oilfield chemicals market. Key players functioning in the oilfield chemicals market include Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Halliburton, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Newpark Resources Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd, Kao Chemicals, Chemiphase, Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg. Ltd, and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Product

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Lubricants

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Fluid Loss Additives

Others (Clay Stabilizer etc.)

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

Production Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Well Stimulation Fluids

Cementing Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Workover & Completion

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway U.K. Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran Nigeria Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Demand for oilfield chemicals is anticipated to be high from 2019 owing to the positive scenario related to drilling activities

Well stimulation fluids are estimated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. Well stimulation fluids are used to boost the productivity of an oil well.

Drilling fluids application segment of the oilfield chemicals market held major share of the market in terms of value, while well stimulation fluids accounted for prominent share in terms of volume in 2017

Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly dependent on upstream, downstream, and midstream operations of the oilfield sector. Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to drilling, production, well stimulation, and workover and completion activities.

North America accounted for significant share of the oilfield chemicals market in 2017 due to the rise in development of unconventional oil and gas fields in the region

The Oilfield Chemicals market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Oilfield Chemicals market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The 'Oilfield Chemicals market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

