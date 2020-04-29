Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 | Halliburton, Schlumberger, InformaticaCorporation, Oracle, IBM, EMC, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Datawatch Corporation

Oil and Gas Data MonetizationSolutions Industry 2018 Market Research report gives estimation of the factors that are boosting the development of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization Solutions market and it also gives the analytical data of Market Size, Share, Growth, Application, Opportunity analysis, and forecast on the basis of key principles segments such as end-users, application, product, technology, and region are surveyed comprehensively.

Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: ·

Halliburton

Schlumberger

InformaticaCorporation

Oracle

IBM

EMC

Microsoft

Tata Consultancy Services

Datawatch Corporation

Drillinginfo

Hitachi Vantara

Hortonworks

Capgemini

NewGen Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Table of Content:

1Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Size by Regions

5 North America Oil and Gas Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Oil and Gas Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

8 South America Oil and Gas Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Oil and Gas Data Monetization by Countries

10Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Segment by Type

11Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Segment by Application

12Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market by product type and applications/end industries.

Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Oil and Gas Data Monetization.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

