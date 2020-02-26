Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by2017 – 2025

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe are covered in the report.

the global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

The global oil and gas conductor pipes market in garnering substantial revenues from growing number of onshore and offshore drilling activities. Rise in weekly rig count over the past few weeks is a notable factor is bolstering the demand for conductor pipes. Rapidly increasing number of offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects worldwide is fueling the demand for oil and gas conductor pipes.

The global demand for oil and gas conductor pipes has also been accentuated by the need for sturdy oil well drilling equipment for challenging drilling projects. Growing number of long-term contracts especially for offshore drilling augurs well for the oil and gas conductor pipe market.

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regional markets for oil and gas conductor pipes could be Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Americas. This is in part attributed to rapidly rising use of oil and gas conductors in onshore drilling activities in several parts of these regions. In particular, the Americas has shown a considerable potential in recent years, propelled by the growing number of deepwater exploration areas. The presence of large recoverable resources in North America, especially in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is expected to contribute generous quantum of revenues to the global oil and gas conductor pipe market.

