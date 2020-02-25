Oil and Gas Analytics Market Intelligence Report ,2019 – 2025

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oil and Gas Analytics industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=662&source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Oil and Gas Analytics as well as some small players.

Drivers and Restraints

The plummeting crude oil prices combined with high costs of exploration and production of conventional and unconventional resources is driving the global oil and gas analytics market. The use of analytic tools is effective for obtaining real-time data at reduced cost and to improve production efficiency from 6% to 8%. The rising demand for midstream infrastructure will also augment the growth of this market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing volume of data in the oil and gas industry will further fuel the growth of the oil and gas analytics market between 2017 and 2025.

The abundance of unconventional resources in the U.S. is further favoring the market’s growth. In 2016, a U.S. based company Cobalt discovered a natural gas well in Block 20 offshore Angola and recent exploration of the well by Sonangol is expected to produce 2 million barrels of oil per day for the next three years.

The expansion of oil and gas refineries to cater to the increasing demand for petroleum products is expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. For instance, in 2016, ExxonMobil announced that it will expand the refining capacity of Beaumont refinery to 40,000 barrels by 2018.

Strict government regulations for enhanced safety during oil and gas operations will further boost the market’s growth. The increasing investments in digital technology by oil and gas companies for increasing workforce productivity and reducing cost will fuel the growth of the global oil and gas analytics market in the coming years.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for oil and gas analytics. In this region, the U.S. contributes significantly to the growth of this market due to the increasing exploration of unconventional resources. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for oil and gas analytics. The increasing number of refineries in India combined with the increasing capacity of existing refineries is fuelling the growth of the regional market. Europe accounts for a significant share in the global oil and gas analytics market. The increasing adoption of digital technology for optimizing oil and gas operations will drive the oil and gas analytics market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global oil and gas analytics market are Accenture, Drillinginfo Inc., Tableau Software, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP SE, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cognizant, Oracle, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=662&source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Oil and Gas Analytics market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Oil and Gas Analytics in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Oil and Gas Analytics market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Oil and Gas Analytics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=662&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil and Gas Analytics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil and Gas Analytics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil and Gas Analytics in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Oil and Gas Analytics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil and Gas Analytics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Oil and Gas Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil and Gas Analytics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.