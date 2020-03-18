Offshore Mooring Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

The global Offshore Mooring market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Offshore Mooring market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Offshore Mooring market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Offshore Mooring market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Offshore Mooring market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Offshore Mooring market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Offshore Mooring market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Viking Sea Tech

Intermoor

Baltec Systems

Delmar Systems

KTL Offshore

MODEC

Mampaey Offshore Industries

Mooring Systems

SBM Offshore

BW Offshore

Single Point Mooring Systems

Balmoral

Blue Water Energy Services

LHR Services & Equipment

Rigzone Mooring Systems

Lamprell Energy

Advanced Production and Loading

Scanalndustrier

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Anchor

Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)

Suction Anchors

By Mooring Type

Catenary Mooring

Taut Leg Mooring

Single Point Mooring

Spread Mooring

Dynamic Positioning

Semi Taut Mooring

Segment by Application

FPSO

LP

TLP

SPAR

Semi-submersible

FLNG

