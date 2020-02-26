Office Chairs Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth

”

Office Chairs Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Office Chairs market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Office Chairs Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Office Chairs market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Office Chairs Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, AURORA, TopStar, Bristol, True Innovations, Nowy Styl, SUNON GROUP, Knoll, UE Furniture, Quama Group, UB Office Systems, Kinnarps Holding, King Hong Industrial, KI, Global Group, Teknion, Kokuyo, AIS, CHUENG SHINE, Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing, PSI Seating, ITOKI, Elite Office Furniture, Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture, izzy+ .

Summary

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.

The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On The global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.

The global Office Chairs market was 9280 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 14500 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Office Chairs Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Office Chairs market:

Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, AURORA, TopStar, Bristol, True Innovations, Nowy Styl, SUNON GROUP, Knoll, UE Furniture, Quama Group, UB Office Systems, Kinnarps Holding, King Hong Industrial, KI, Global Group, Teknion, Kokuyo, AIS, CHUENG SHINE, Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing, PSI Seating, ITOKI, Elite Office Furniture, Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture, izzy+

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Office Chairs industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Office Chairs industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Office Chairs industry.

– Different types and applications of Office Chairs industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Office Chairs industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Office Chairs industry.

– SWOT analysis of Office Chairs industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Office Chairs industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Cloth Office Chair

Plastic Office Chair

Mesh Cloth Office Chair

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

Office Chairs Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Office Chairs markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Office Chairs market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Office Chairs market.

