OCCLUSION DEVICES MARKET 2020 – 2026 UPDATES || LEADING PLAYERS – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION; COOK; BD; EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION; MEDTRONIC; STRYKER; MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD

Global occlusion devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations in technology resulting in advanced product offerings, along with greater focus on various diagnostic and treatment procedures utilizing these devices.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global occlusion devices market are Terumo Corporation; Abbott; Acrostak Int. Distr. Sàrl; ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.; Avinger; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cook; BD; Edwards Lifesciences Corporation; Medtronic; Stryker; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd.; DePuy Synthes among others.

Market Definition: Global Occlusion Devices Market

Occlusion devices are medical device category that is utilized for the treatment of various defects and conditions in the patient’s body, ranging from cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, gynecology and various others. These devices are clinically tested and deemed effective in the removal of occlusion from various parts of the human body. Occlusion generally refers to blockage/closure of blood vessels or any organs.

Occlusion Devices Market Drivers

Increasing volume of population that are the target for usage of these devices; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing preference and adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures amid effective reimbursement policies for these procedures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced levels of expansion activities for the manufacturing and distribution of these products in the developing region; this factor propels the growth of the market

Effectiveness and efficiency clinically proven of these devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Occlusion Devices Market Restraints

Concerns regarding the limitations of procedures of CTO (Chronic Total Occlusion) treatments hinders the growth of the market

Strict compliances and regulations regarding the approval of these devices for their commercialization also hampers this market growth

Lack of technically skilled individuals required for minimally invasive procedures is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Occlusion Devices Market

Occlusion Devices Market : By Product

Occlusion Removal Devices

Embolization Devices

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Occlusion Devices Market : By Application

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurology

Urology

Oncology

Gynecology

Occlusion Devices Market : By End-User

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCs)

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Occlusion Devices Market : By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Occlusion Devices Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Occlusion Devices Market:

In July 2019, Avinger announced the commercial availability of “Ocelot” for the Australia region. “Ocelot” is an image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system and has completed the registration with the “Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)” and has been permitted to be distributed throughout Australia. Its distribution will be handled by “Diverse Devices Pty. Ltd.

In May 2018, Abbott announced the availability of real-world results for their “AMPLATZER Amulet left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion device” for patients suffering from atrial fibrillation. The results indicated that the device helped in the overall reduction of stroke risk, transient ischemic attack and systemic embolism, not requiring blood-thinners

Competitive Analysis: Occlusion Devices Market

Global occlusion devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of occlusion devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Occlusion Devices Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Occlusion Devices Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

