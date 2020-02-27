Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026 | Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）, Blount (Oregon), ECHO

“

Nylon String Trimmer Line Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Nylon String Trimmer Line market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Nylon String Trimmer Line market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Nylon String Trimmer Line Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Nylon String Trimmer Line market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Nylon String Trimmer Line industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）, Blount (Oregon), ECHO, Husqvarna AB (RedMax), Arnold, DEWALT, STIHL, Shakespeare Monofilaments, Huaju Industrial, Zhejiang Hausys, Yao I, Ariens (Stens) ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1086228/global-nylon-string-trimmer-line-market

The cutting line in a string trimmer does all of the hard work, slicing through tough weeds and grass. This trimmer line is hard enough to cut through grasses, but soft enough to break against harder objects such as rocks, metal and fence posts.

Nylon String Trimmer Line is the String Trimmer Line made of nylon.

Nylon is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. It also makes a great trimming line if you use the correct line diameter and shape. Trimmer lines made of nylon make a perfect gardening tool for beginners and professionals alike.

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of Nylon String Trimmer Line in the world had increased to 7659 K Pcs in 2016 from 6298 K Pcs in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 7862 K Pcs by 2017 to 8650 K Pcs by 2022.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 52.76% market share of the Nylon String Trimmer Line market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Rotary (Desert&Maxpower), Blount (Oregon) and ECHO. They respectively with market share as 19.75%, 19.85%, and 13.16% in 2016.

The Nylon String Trimmer Line market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The global Nylon String Trimmer Line market was 160 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Nylon String Trimmer Line market:

Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）, Blount (Oregon), ECHO, Husqvarna AB (RedMax), Arnold, DEWALT, STIHL, Shakespeare Monofilaments, Huaju Industrial, Zhejiang Hausys, Yao I, Ariens (Stens)

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Nylon String Trimmer Line market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Nylon String Trimmer Line, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Nylon String Trimmer Line market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Nylon String Trimmer Line market?

✒ How are the Nylon String Trimmer Line market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Round

Multi-sided

Twisted

Serrated

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial

Residential

Nylon String Trimmer Line Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Nylon String Trimmer Line industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Nylon String Trimmer Line markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Nylon String Trimmer Line market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Nylon String Trimmer Line market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1086228/global-nylon-string-trimmer-line-market

Table of Contents

1 Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Overview

1.1 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Overview

1.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Round

1.2.2 Multi-sided

1.2.3 Twisted

1.2.4 Serrated

1.3 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Nylon String Trimmer Line Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Nylon String Trimmer Line Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Rotary（Desert&Maxpower） Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Blount (Oregon)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Blount (Oregon) Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 ECHO

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 ECHO Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Husqvarna AB (RedMax) Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Arnold

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Arnold Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 DEWALT

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 DEWALT Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 STIHL

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 STIHL Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Shakespeare Monofilaments

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Shakespeare Monofilaments Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Huaju Industrial

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Huaju Industrial Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Zhejiang Hausys

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Zhejiang Hausys Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Yao I

3.12 Ariens (Stens)

4 Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1086228/global-nylon-string-trimmer-line-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”