Nutraceutical Packaging Market Forecast 2018-2026 Made Available by Top Research Firm

There is a shift in the consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to natural and organic ingredients and foods that are obtained from non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) extracts. Consumers prefer the nutraceutical foods to pharmaceutical drugs.Developing nutrients based on an individual’s genetics and lifestyle changes would help in developing customized functional foods ad beverages, based on the genetic segment.global nutraceutical packaging is expected to witness a propelled growth because of the escalated use of neutraceutical products by the consumers.

The increased health benefits by the nutraceutical products coupled with the increased expenditure on fitness and wellness of the people across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the global nutraceutical packaging market.The nutraceutical market mainly constitutes functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements. Dietary supplements are present in the form of tablets, capsules and liquids. The nutraceutical ingredients include pre-biotic and pro-biotic vitamins, minerals, fibers, proteins, omega 3 and structured lipids, amino acids and various other ingredients. Foods fortified with omega fatty acids are expected to grow by 6.8% during the forecast period.

Some prominent players in this market are MJS PACKAGING, PolyOne Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, JohnsByrne Company, Birchwood Contract Manufacturing, NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc., MOD-PAC Corp., Hughes Enterprises, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc

