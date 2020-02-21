Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purificationmarket was valued at USD 2775.59million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5740.89millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market are listed in the report.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

Illumina

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. Takara Bio