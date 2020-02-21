Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticalsmarket was valued at USD 4.63billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.28billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market are listed in the report.

Cardinal Health

Mallinckrodt

GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion

(A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International LLC.)

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.