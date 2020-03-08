NSAID API Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The global NSAID API market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this NSAID API market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the NSAID API market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the NSAID API market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the NSAID API market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Teva Pharmaceutical

BASF

Hospira

Lonza Group

Mylan

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Actavis

Wuxi Apptec

Zhejiang NHU

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paracetamol

Ibuprofen

Aspirin

Naproxen

Others

Segment by Application

Captive Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Each market player encompassed in the NSAID API market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the NSAID API market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

