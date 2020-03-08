NSAID API Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The global NSAID API market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this NSAID API market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the NSAID API market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the NSAID API market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the NSAID API market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novartis
Pfizer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Teva Pharmaceutical
BASF
Hospira
Lonza Group
Mylan
Aurobindo Pharma
Cambrex
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Actavis
Wuxi Apptec
Zhejiang NHU
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Paracetamol
Ibuprofen
Aspirin
Naproxen
Others
Segment by Application
Captive Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing
Each market player encompassed in the NSAID API market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the NSAID API market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
