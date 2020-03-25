Now Available – Worldwide Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Market Report 2019-2025

Global “Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Summary

Axis Bank is a provider of personal and business banking and related financial solutions. Personal banking includes accounts, deposits, cards, loans, investment solutions, insurance, non-resident Indian (NRI) services, and agriculture and rural banking. Business banking comprises corporate accounts, corporate loans, capital market services, trade and forex, and treasury services such as foreign exchange, derivatives trading, and equity and mutual funds. The bank also provides insurance solutions. It serves individual, corporate, SME, government, and NRI clients. It operates in India, the UK, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. Axis Bank is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

This report provides insights into Axis Bank’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– Axis Bank is exploring and utilizing technologies including AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud, payments, and mobile to achieve operational efficiencies, expand its payment solutions, and minimize security risks.

– Axis Bank reengineered its business by setting up digital infrastructure to automate processes such as capturing and validating customer data using robotic and AI tools.

– Axis is leveraging analytical tools to track the customer journey within its apps. It uses the statistics it generates to enhance its services and better serve customers.

