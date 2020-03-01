Now Available – Worldwide Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report 2019-2025

In 2029, the Automotive Refinish Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Automotive Refinish Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Automotive Refinish Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

BASF

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar Corporation

Nippon Paint

Berger Paints

Kansai Paint

KAPCI Coatings

KCC Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Color Communication

NOROO Paints & Coatings

Alsa Refinish

Diamond Vogel

Donglai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV Cured Coatings)

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commerical Vehicle

