Now Available Nylon Fiber Market Forecast And Growth 2019-2028

manufacturers are manufacturing light weight automobiles. The light weight automobiles exhibit high fuel efficiency which in turn helps in reducing overall carbon emission. Thus, growing automobile industry is expected to augment the overall demand for nylon fibers.

China is the largest manufacturer as well as consumer of nylon fibers. The growing population has boosted the growth for textile industry which in turn is expected to augment the overall growth of the nylon market. In addition, the presence of huge secondary processed products manufacturing industry is further expected to boost the nylon market in the country. Rest of Asia Pacific is expected to be the emerging market for nylon fibers. The growing textile industry especially in Japan, Taiwan and India is expected to boost the overall nylon fibers market. Europe is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the overall demand for nylon fiber market owing to the presence of many automobile manufacturers in the region. In addition, the presence of stringent environmental regulations has restricted the use of plastics which in turn is expected to boost the overall demand for nylon fibers in Europe. Nylon fibers are widely used in the manufacturing of tire cords, airbags, hoses and belts among others. Rest of the World is expected to exhibit sluggish growth in demand for nylon fiber market.

Toray Industries, Inc., SWICOFIL AG, MiniFIBERS, Inc., Nexis Fibers, Beaver Manufacturing Company and Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd. among others are the major participants of the nylon fiber market.

