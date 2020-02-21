North America Soju Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market North America Soju Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

North America Soju Market was valued at USD 207.38 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 361.10 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the North America Soju market are listed in the report.

HITEJINRO CO.

Tokki Soju

Chungbuk Soju Co.

Yobo soju

Daesun Distilling Co.

Lotte Liquor

Kumbokju Co.