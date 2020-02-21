North America Smartwatch Market in China Business Trends, Statistics, Production and Consumption Analysis

Newly published study “North America Smartwatch Market Research Report” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

North America smartwatch market is expected to grow by 20.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $48.25 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 53 figures, this 104-page report “North America Smartwatch Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smartwatch market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Connected Device Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Neptune Pine

Pebble Technology Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Timex Group Inc.

Xiaomi

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smartwatch market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Extension

• Standalone

• Classical

Based on Operating System, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• WatchOS

• Tizen

• Android

• Real-time Operating System (RTOS)

• Other Operating Systems

Based on User Gender, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Men

• Women

Based on Age Group, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Age <18 • Age 18-24 • Age 25-34 • Age 35-44 • Age 45-54 • Age >55

Based on Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Online

• Offline

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Wellness

• Sports

• Medical and Healthcare

• Personal Assistance

• Other Applications

