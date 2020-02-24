North America Smart Lighting Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2030

North America smart lighting market is expected to grow by 19.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $18.3 billion by 2030.

“North America Smart Lighting Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the North America Smart Lighting Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Leading Players of North America Smart Lighting Market Covered In The Report:



Acuity Brands Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

General Electric

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

SYSKA LED Lights

Zumtobel Group AG



Key Market Segmentation of North America Smart Lighting:

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

•Lights and Luminaires

•Lighting Controls

Software

•Cloud-Based Software

•Local/Web-Based Software

Service by Type

•Smartphone Application

•Lighting as a Service (LaaS)

Service by Process

• Design and Engineering

• Installation

• Post-Installation

Based on Lamp Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•LED Lamps

•Fluorescent Lamps

•Compact Fluorescent Lamps

•High Intensity Discharge Lamps

•Other Lamp Types

Based on Installation Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•New Installation

•Retrofit Installation

Based on Communication Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Technology

•Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

•Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

•Power Line Communication (PLC)

•Proprietary Control

•Power Over Ethernet

•Wired Hybrid Protocols

•Other Wired Technologies

Wireless Technology

•Enocean

•Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

•Wi-Fi

•Zigbee

•Wireless Hybrid Protocols

•Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Indoor Lighting

•Outdoor Lighting

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Industrial

•Commercial

•Residential

•Public Infrastructure

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

This report entails decisive details regarding regional as well as domestic market scenarios. This mainly includes analysis as well as a diligent study of the various nations included in the different regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world.

Furthermore, Global North America Smart Lighting Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

Major Players: The report provides company profiling for a decent number of leading players of the global North America Smart Lighting market. It brings to light their current and future market growth taking into consideration their price, gross margin, revenue, production, areas served, production sites, and other factors.

North America Smart Lighting Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.

Global North America Smart Lighting Market Forecast: Readers are provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global North America Smart Lighting market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global North America Smart Lighting market by type, and consumption forecast for the global North America Smart Lighting market by application.

Regional Market Analysis: It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.

North America Smart Lighting Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top three or five players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

•Which prime data figures are included in the report?

-Market size (Last few years, current and expected)

-Market share analysis as per different companies)

-Market forecast)

-Demand)

-Price Analysis)

-Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries)

•Who all can be benefitted out of this report?

-Market Investigators

-Teams, departments, and companies

-Competitive organizations

-Individual professionals

-Vendors, Buyers, Suppliers

-Others

•What are the crucial aspects incorporated in the report?

-Industry Value Chain

-Consumption Data

-Market Size Expansion

-Key Economic Indicators

The North America Smart Lighting Market report concludes with sharing vital report findings with readers. Here on the basis of the study of historical data, the examination of the current scenarios overserved in various markets including regional and domestic and trends recorded, it delivers a forecast of the market. This includes segmental forecast, regional market forecast, market size forecast, consumption forecast.

