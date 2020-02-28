North America Insulated Packaging Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on North America Insulated Packaging Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: North America Insulated Packaging Market

Industry / Sector Trends

North America Insulated Packaging Market size was over USD 2 billion in 2018 and industry expects demand of above 2 million tons by 2025.

U.S. Insulated Packaging Market Size, By Material, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increasing trade among nations owing to growing globalization will positively North America insulated packaging market growth. It has applications in numerous industries including food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, and chemical due to high versatility. The product helps to prevent internal contents spoilage due to temperature changes.

Packaged food industry size is anticipated to grow over 4.0% by 2020. Rapid urbanization has escalated processed food market growth which may favour packaging solutions demand. The product offers resistance and protection from bacterial growth which may lead to stomach infection and food poisoning. Growing retail chain networks including hypermarkets and supermarkets will positively impact food & beverage industry size which in turn would propel product demand.

Industrial chemicals due to their hazardous nature may easily catch fire. Insulated packing solutions helps to maintain a constant temperature during the entire transit. Global specialty chemicals market is anticipated to grow over 5% by 2024. Increasing digitalization will foster industrial chemicals production which will have a positive impact on insulated packing market growth.

Global beauty & personal care industry size is anticipated to witness substantial gains over 7.0% by 2024 owing to changing consumer buying patterns for personal grooming products. Cosmetics are sensitive to elevated or freezing temperatures. Rigid packaging boxes are used in the cosmetics & personal care industry to keep the products at stable temperature thereby preventing spoilage enhancing shelf life. These factors will propel industry growth.

Stringent government regulations regarding wood, paper, and plastics utilization may restrict market growth and industry profitability. Stringent environmental guidelines regarding deforestation may reduce wood utilization for insulated packing purposes. Fluctuating crude oil prices may also impact plastic industry growth which may affect industry price trends.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: North America Insulated Packaging Market

North America Insulated Packaging Market, By Material

Plastic insulated packaging market size may exceed USD 820 million in the estimated timeline. The product owing to cost effectiveness and durable nature is utilized for packaging edibles. Plastic insulated packing helps to enhance shelf life of food products. Increasing ready to eat meals demand due to changing consumer preference will foster food packaging industry growth which would boost product demand.

Metal insulated packaging market size may grow over 3% at the end of 2025. The product owing to its tough nature helps to prevent spoilage due to physical stress. It withstands extreme environmental conditions. Rising encased packaging materials demand to prevent food & beverages and pharmaceuticals spoilage will fortify industry growth.

Analysis By Application

North America Insulated packaging market size from cosmetics & personal care applications is predicted to surpass USD 795 million in the estimated time span. The products help to prevent cosmetics spoilage while shipping, storage, and handling processes. Increasing cosmetics demand owing to rising consumers purchasing power will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Pharmaceutical applications is predicted to grow over 3% at the end of 2025. The product helps to prevent drugs from moisture and heat thereby increasing their shelf life. Growing pharmaceuticals industry owing to increasing lifestyle related diseases including cholesterol and diabetes issues will foster product demand.

Industry By Packaging Type

North America Insulated packaging market size from boxes & containers is predicted to surpass USD 1.5 billion in the estimated timeframe. The product owing to UV light resistant and insulating properties is extensively utilized for packaging cosmetics, food & beverage, chemicals, and plants. Increasing demand of light weight and cost-effective packaging products for streamlining supply chain operations will positively impact market growth.

Pouches is predicted to grow over 3% in the estimated timeframe. The product can be sealed with pressure and heat thereby providing good insulating properties. It is widely used for packaging food products including coffee, jellies, spices, ready to eat food, and wafers. Increasing consumption of ready to eat food owing to busy schedules will boost product demand.

North America Insulated Packaging Industry, By Type

North America Insulated packaging market size from rigid type may witness significant gains over USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The products including glass, plastic, and corrugated boards due to their rigid nature helps to protect inner contents. Increasing rigid packaging materials demand for protecting fragile objects through transit will positively impact industry growth.

Analysis By Country

U.S. insulated packaging market is predicted to grow over 3.0% at the end of 2025. The products are used to protect temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals including vaccinations, insulin, and general medicines. Growing pharmaceutical industry due to the presence of renowned manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences Inc will enhance industry size.

Canada insulated packaging market size may exceed USD 490 million by 2025. The products including boxes and pouches due to insulated environment are used for preventing food spoilage. Increasing processed food exports from the country due to rising packaged edible products consumption will have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: North America Insulated Packaging Market

North America insulated packing market share is fragmented with major players including Huhtamaki, AMCOR, Sonoco, Aerosafe Global, KODIAKOOLER, and Ecovative Design LLC.

Companies are involved in strategic alliances including joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansion, and partnership to implement innovative technologies with growth in production capacity to cater rising product demand.

Industry Viewpoint

Insulated packing products including box, pouches, and wrap helps to protect the thermal integrity of the products. It helps to protect the goods against seasonal ambient temperatures encountered during the transportation of products. Rising e-commerce industry will foster packaging industry growth which will escalate North America insulated packaging market size. The product is utilized for shipping live plants by maintaining required temperature conditions

