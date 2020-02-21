North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2020 Trends, Technology Challenge, Industry Growth Drivers, Top Players and Overview

Newly published study “North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Research Report” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

North America electric vehicle market is expected to grow by 21.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $229.7 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 65 figures, this 119-page report “North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Propulsion Technology (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Power Source, Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Fast Charging), Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BMW Group

BYD Company Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Geely-Volvo

General Motors Company

Honda Motors Co., Ltd.

Hyundai-Kia

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SAIC

Samsung SDI

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Propulsion Technology, Power Source, Charging Level, Vehicle Type, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

• Battery

• Motor

• Regenerative Brakes

• Infotainment System

• On-Board Charger

Software

Service

Based on Propulsion Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Power Source, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Onboard Electricity Storage

• Onboard Electricity Generation

Based on Charging Level, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Fast Charging

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

• Buses

• Heavy Trucks

• Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Other Vehicle Types

