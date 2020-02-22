North America Cartoning Machines Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2026

North America Cartoning Machines Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

The well-established Key players in the market are: I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Douglas Machine Inc., ACG, EconoCorp Inc., Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Körber AG., Langley Holdings plc, Coesia S.p.A., Mpac Group plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROVEMA GmbH, SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Cama 1 S.P.A., Jacob White Packaging Ltd., ADCO Manufacturing, SENZANI BREVETTI SpA and BERGAMI USA.

A cartoner is a packaging machine that makes cardboards/ carton. Cartoning machines can be divided into two types: Vertical cartoning machines and horizontal cartoning machines. Cartons or corrugated boards are considered to cause less or no harm to the environment, as they are recyclable. The various properties like durability, high strength, easy accessibility and others, possessed by these cartons, makes them highly efficient and the best option for packaging of various products. Due to this reason, manufacturers of different industries like food, pharmaceutical and others are adopting cartoning machines in their industries, in order to pack various goods with cartons. Growing demand for carton packaging for transporting various good is leading to growth in demand for North America cartoning machines market.

North America Cartoning Machines Market Trends | Industry Segment by Machine Type (Vertical Cartoning Machines/ Top Load, Horizontal Cartoning Machines/ End Load), Carton Type (Stand Up Straight, Closed, Folded, Bag-In-Box, Side-Seamed, Others), Capacity (Up to 70 CPM, 70 to 150 CPM, 150 to 400 CPM, Above 400 CPM), Dimension (Up TO 200 CM3, 200 to 1000 CM3, 1000 to 5000 CM3, Above 5000 CM3), Process (Online Cartoning Machine, Offline Cartoning Machine), Distribution Channel (B2B, Distributor/Broker, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Homecare, Chemical, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Recent Developments:

In September 2019, ADCO Manufacturing will participate in the Pack Expo which will be going to be held in Las Vegas, U.S. The focus in attending this event is to observe machinery-in-action, discover packaging trends and most importantly it will help the company to improve and maintain business relationships.

In July 2019, IWK VERPACKUNGSTECHNIK GMBH, a subsidiary of ATS Automation Tooling Systems took part in an exhibition named as Interphex which was held in Tokyo, Japan. The exhibition was attended by various delegates across the globe.

