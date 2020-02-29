North America Building Information Modelling Market 2020 By Type (Software, Services), Application (Commercial, Residential, Residential, Industrial), Industry, Geography,

The North America building information modeling (BIM) market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2016 and is projected to retain a steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2022. BIM can be defined as Computer Aided Design (CAD) archetype creating a set of interacting policies, processes and technologies generating a methodology to manage the essential building design and project data in digital format, visually representing physical and functional characteristics of the location or construction facility, throughout its lifecycle. The US has been one of the early adopters of BIM solutions, with the general services administration taking several proactive measures to promote the usage of BIM solutions.

The market can be segmented into type, application, end-user and region. Some of the major players of the market mentioned in the report are:

The demand for BIM solutions is partly dependent on the construction activity witnessed in a region, and in the US, it has recovered significantly after the economic recession, to emerge as one of the major sectors of the economy. The rate of construction activity is expected to witness marginal changes over the reporting period 2015-2020. Industrial construction and commercial establishments are expected to be the major buyers of the BIM software. Renovation activity has emerged as one of the key trends in 2015, thanks to the advent of smart solutions’, several office and residential complexes have been actively adopting the green and smart solutions.

The growth of this market is largely fueled by technological advancements in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, in addition to the several benefits provided by BIM that include enhanced communication, optimized performance, and co-ordination throughout the asset lifecycle. On the flipside, the high cost of ownership and implementation issues is the major restraints influencing the growth of this market.

