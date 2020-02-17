North America AWS Managed Services Market 2020 Outlook: Poised For a Strong Growth | Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux

North America AWS Managed Services report is an insightful and actionable market report which is always in demand by the businesses for the growth and success. It becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and its effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values with this report. Overview of the market is analysed with respect to market players in the form of customers, businesses or clients. Here, market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2026 market shares for each company. Clients can explore new possibilities which are made feasible with the superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences.

Leading Players of North America AWS Managed Services Market are Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, , Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

North America AWS managed services market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications.

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

North America AWS managed services market is segmented into two notable segments which are services type and geography

On the basis of services the market is segmented into cloud migration services, operations services and advisory services. In 2018, cloud migration services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

Table of Contents: North America AWS Managed Services Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

