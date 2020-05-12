North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at USD 55.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 142.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market are listed in the report.

Avery Dennison Corporation

3m

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Ccl Industries Zebra Technologies Corp

Applied Dna Sciences Essentra Plc

Rr Donnelley & Sons Company

Impinj

Alpvision Sa

Sicpa Holding Sa

Savi Technology

Authentix

Ampacet Corporation

Tracelink Advance Track & Trace S.A.