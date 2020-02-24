Non-Woven Tape Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Non-Woven Tape Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Non-Woven Tape market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Non-Woven Tape is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Non-Woven Tape market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Non-Woven Tape market.

Global non-woven tape market was valued at USD 3.05 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Non-Woven Tape Market are listed in the report.

3M

TESA SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Intertape Polymer Group

Berry Global Group