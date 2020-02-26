Non-Woven Fabrics Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2017 – 2025

The study on the Non-Woven Fabrics Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Non-Woven Fabrics Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Non-Woven Fabrics Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation:

The global Non-woven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of material type, technology type, and end use type.

Segmentation for global non-woven fabrics on the basis of material type:

Polyamide

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Rayon

Others

Segmentation for global non-woven fabrics on the basis of technology type:

Needle Punch Non-woven

Spun Bonded Non-woven

Stitch Bonded Non-woven

Thermally Bonded Non-woven

Hydro Entangled Non-woven

Wet Non-woven

Segmentation for Global Non-woven fabrics on the basis of end use:

Cement

Chemical

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Iron & Steel

Automobile

Others

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Regional Overview:

The global Non-woven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The market for Non-woven fabrics in North America is to remain dominant for the highest growth in revenue as compared to other regions over the forecasted period, 2017-2025. The market in Latin America for Non-woven fabrics is expected to witness above average growth for the further few years. The economic development in Brazil is projected to have a positive impact on the market for non-woven fabrics. In Western Europe, countries like Germany, France, and the UK are expected to have a stagnant growth of non-woven fabrics market over the forecast period. Eastern Europe is also expected to have anticipation in the growth potential in Russia and Poland for non-woven fabrics market. Non-woven fabrics market in India and China are expected to have considerable growth in terms of market value owing to technological advancements in the textile industries for these emerging economies. Furthermore, markets for non-woven fabrics in other regions of Asia-Pacific are also expected to have growth owing to increase in disposable income and spending power among the consumers of this countries. The Non-woven fabrics market in the MEA region is expected to witness a sizeable increase in the revenue contribution of the sales in GCC countries and South Africa.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players in the non-woven fabrics market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Ahlstrom Corporation, Avintiv, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P.H. Glatfelter Co, Freudenberg SE, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Albarrie, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

