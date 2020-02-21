Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Non-phthalate Plasticizers Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global non-phthalate plasticizers market was valued at USD 2.75billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Eastman Chemical Company

LG Chem

Lanxess AG

UPC Technology Corporation

DIC Corporation

Evonik

OXEA Corporation

Aekyung Petrochemical Co.

KAO Corporation

Perstorp Holding AB

The Hallstar Company