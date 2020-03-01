Non-Nutritive Sugar Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2025

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, PMR Insights serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Non-Nutritive Sugar market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/23176

On the basis of product type, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market report covers the key segments,

key players in the Non-Nutritive Sugar market are offering ingredients which imitate the properties of conventional sugar or they are offering custom solution according to the requirement of the clients which is anticipated to drive the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar market over the forecast period.

In addition, there is an increasing pressure from key regulatory bodies dealing in food and beverage products across various countries to lower down the amount of sugar in food product in the wake of increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, as for instance according to World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, around 1.9 billion people (18 years and above) were overweight while out of these more than 648 million were obese, thus supplementing the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Awareness toward health is becoming universal, more and more people are engaging in some sort of physical exercises or changing or want to change their eating habits as they are influenced by countless health awareness campaigns spreading across on all form of media whether print or electronic by various reputed health organizations. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of individuals joining health clubs in order to lose weight or stay healthy as shown in the below graph for the United States.

All these factors have changed the buying behavior of consumers and how they perceive the nutritional content of a product. Today more and more consumers are reading labels on the products and are choosing products with low fat and low sugar content which we also found in our survey.

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Organic Non-Nutritive Sugar

Conventional Non-Nutritive Sugar

On the basis of product type, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Acesulfame-K

Aspartame

Neotame

Saccharin

Sucralose

Stevia

On the basis of application, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others

Snacks

Cereals

Others

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market are Tate & Lyle, TC Heartland LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech. Corp., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Xlear, Inc. , Futaste Co., Ltd. among other Non-Nutritive Sugar players.

Key Product Launches and Development in the Non-Nutritive Sugar Market

In March 2017, Nestle launched lower sugar version of Rowntree’s products and confectionery in U.K. Rowntree is a subsidiary of Nestle that manufactures Fruit Pastilles and Fruit Gums

In January 2017, the Ingredion Incorporated entered into an agreement with SweeGen, Inc., a manufacturer of stevia sweeteners, a Non-Nutritive Sugar. The objective was to become the international distributor of natural sweeteners.

In March 2017, Tate & Lyle PLC entered into a global distribution partnership with Sweet Green Fields, which is a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of stevia based sweeteners, a Non-Nutritive Sugar as a joint venture to cater to increasing global consumer demands and to increase production.

In June 2016, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company partnered with GLG Life Tech Corporation, a manufacturer of zero-calorie natural sweeteners, stevia extract and monk fruit extract, a Non-Nutritive Sugar to expand its grinding capacity for sweeteners and starches at its mill facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria

Market Drivers and Restraints Non-Nutritive Sugar Market

Increasing investments by companies coupled with geographical expansion by these players have led to high competitiveness in the overall Non-Nutritive Sugar products attributed to surging demand across the globe is anticipated to drive the Non-Nutritive Sugar market growth over the forecast period. Also, increased brand awareness for products dealing with specific issues such as obesity curtailment, nutritive advantages, and health benefits are expected to drive demand for Non-Nutritive Sugar in the near future.

However, a major factor hampering the growth of the Non-Nutritive Sugar market are concerns for stringent regulatory norms regarding the use of artificial sweeteners as a food ingredient. This is due to side effects such as allergic reactions, improper functioning of digestive system and other health-related issues. Although, cultivation and consumption of natural sweeteners such as stevia are increasing at a rapid pace; various end-use industries such as confectionery, bakery, and others are witnessing the slower adoption of non-nutritive sugars as a food ingredient which is also expected to restrain the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar market.

Brief Approach to Research on Non-Nutritive Sugar Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/23176

The Non-Nutritive Sugar market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Non-Nutritive Sugar in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Non-Nutritive Sugar players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market?

After reading the Non-Nutritive Sugar market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Non-Nutritive Sugar market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Non-Nutritive Sugar market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Non-Nutritive Sugar in various industries.

Non-Nutritive Sugar market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Non-Nutritive Sugar market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Non-Nutritive Sugar market report.

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/23176

About us:

PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751