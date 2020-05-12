Non-GMO Soybean Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Non-GMO Soybean Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market was valued at 73.07 Million Metric Tons in 2018 and is projected to reach 99.80 Million Metric Tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2019 to 2022



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Non-GMO Soybean market are listed in the report.

Laura Soybeans

Grain Millers

Sojaprotein

World Food Processing

SB&B

Zeeland Farm Services

Specialty Grains