Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2028

Non-edible collagen casings are produced from similar materials as other collagen casings including collagen in beef and pig hides, but they are tougher and thicker making them inedible. These casings are generally soaked in water or in brine before stuffing in order to provide them the desired flexibility, as dry casings tend to be brittle and may burst when stuffing or clipping.Due to cost effectiveness, better weight and size control, non-edible collagen casings have gained significant adoption over the years, which are also easier to use when compared to natural casings. The non-edible collagen casings come in a range of different colors, shapes, and finishes, which are suitable for production of cooked, semi-dry and dry types of sausages. Further, they not only offer typically appetizing appearance to the consumers but also allow smoke and moisture to penetrate easily to enhance the flavor. Rapid expansion of food & beverages industry across the globe is expected to be one the key factors influencing the development of non-edible collagen casings market.

Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market – Notable Developments

Viscofan SA, Selo, DAT-Schaub Group, Nitta Casings, FIBRAN S.A., Innovia Films Limited, Nippi, Devro plc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Kalle GmbH, ViskoTeepak, Viskase Companies, Columbit Group (Colpak), FABIOS S.A, International Casings Group, Kalle, Atlantis-Pak, and Syracuse casing are among the key players in the non-edible collagen casings market.

In November 2018, Viscofan Group, a leading player in the non-edible collagen casings market, completed its acquisition of Globus companies in Australia and New Zealand. These companies have a long track record as distributors of casings, films, and bags. Viscofan also acquired Canada-based Transform Pack Inc. in February 2018, with a goal to add new dimensions of processing, storing, and preparing food products for its customers.

In October 2018, Shenguan’s collagen sausage casing products received an award from the China Meat Association as the ‘Most Valuable Brand’ for Advanced Enterprise of China Meat Product Industry 2018.

In September 2018, Nitta Casing introduced a new offering in its product line of collagen casings, ‘NewClear Choice®’ which is an edible collagen casing with a unique ability to mimic the desired qualities of natural casings. According to the company, the new product will help sausage manufacturers to improve and maximize productivity while managing critical speed and performance.

Non-edible Collagen Casings Market Dynamics

Increasing global demand for non-edible collagen casings can be attributed to their high strength and uniformity, making them suitable for use in salami, soppressata, summer sausage, ring liver sausage, ring bologna, and other sausages. In addition, they perform excellent in various curing, smoking, cooking, and sausage drying applications. These are the important factors driving the growth of non-edible collagen casings market at the global level. Growing focus of manufacturers on delivering premium sausage presentation in all sausage types with advantages of low cost and effective processing will possibly open new avenues of growth of non-edible collagen casings market in the coming years. Moreover, improving consumer purchasing power has steadily increased the demand various food and related products which is likely to complement the global expansion of non-edible collagen casings market.

China to Witness Maximum Demand of Non-edible Collagen Casings

China is one of the leading countries in terms of both meat production and consumption which provides a huge potential for growth of non-edible collagen casings market. In addition, rapid rise in number of population, mass urbanization, and changing eating habits in the country will continue to boost the growth of non-edible collagen casings market. Further, with a surge in meat consumption, especially in the form packaged and processed products, the non-edible collagen casings market is expected to earn high traction in China.

However, high competition among key stakeholders and more availability of low-priced alternatives may create hindrance in the growth of non-edible collagen casings market.