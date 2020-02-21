Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market are listed in the report.

Olympus Corporation

Mistras Group

General Electric

Ashtead Technology

Bosello High Technology Srl

Magnaflux Corporation

Nikon Metrology

Zetec

Td Williamson

NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

Sonatest Ltd.

Yxlon International GmbH

Fischer Technology