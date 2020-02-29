Non-dairy Ice Cream Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

In 2019, the market size of Non-dairy Ice Cream Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-dairy Ice Cream .

This report studies the global market size of Non-dairy Ice Cream , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Non-dairy Ice Cream Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Non-dairy Ice Cream history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Non-dairy Ice Cream market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors working in favor of the global non-dairy ice creams market are the rising numbers of people adopting vegan lifestyles, rising number of health conscious people across the globe, and rise in available options in emerging markets as well. The rising number of companies in the market introducing an increased number of product variations based on flavors and ingredients are attracting consumers who previously saw dairy-free products as uninteresting recipes of popular food items. Easy availability of these ice creams through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and dedicated outlets in emerging economies and the high per capital consumption of ice cream in several developed economies are also working in favor of the global non-dairy ice creams market.

In the next few years, the market is expected to be driven due to technological advancements observed in the area of taste improvement and product innovations with the aim of bringing these ice creams closer in terms of taste with their conventional counterparts. The rising global production of plant milks is also expected to emerge as a good driving force for the global non-dairy ice cream market. However, the high costs of these ice creams as compared to conventional ice creams could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain degree. Of the key varieties of plant milks used for the production of non-dairy ice creams, the use of coconut milk remains the highest.

Global Non-dairy Ice Cream Market: Market Potential

Emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America have been considered to be the most promising markets for non-dairy ice creams owing to the rising disposable incomes, increased expenditure on healthy desserts, and easier availability of these products through modern retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Companies seeking to make their positions stronger in the global non-dairy ice cream market need to focus on these new regional markets through modern retail channels and innovative flavors.

Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Presently, the markets in Europe and North America are among the most profitable and well-established regional markets. The rising population of vegans in these regions and the increased preference to healthy food products are the key factors making these regional markets strong contenders in the global non-dairy ice cream market. While the market features favorable growth prospects in these regions in the next few years as well, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the one with the most promising growth opportunities due to a rising population of people with high disposable incomes and rising curiosity regarding these ice creams. An increasing number of companies catering to the region is also likely to increase the scope and reach of the non-dairy ice creams market in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global non-dairy ice cream market are Bliss Unlimited LLC, Unilever, NadaMoo, General Mills, Swedish Glace, and Danone.

