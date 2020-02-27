Non-dairy Ice Cream Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2018 – 2028

Non-dairy Ice Cream Market Scope of the Report:

Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors working in favor of the global non-dairy ice creams market are the rising numbers of people adopting vegan lifestyles, rising number of health conscious people across the globe, and rise in available options in emerging markets as well. The rising number of companies in the market introducing an increased number of product variations based on flavors and ingredients are attracting consumers who previously saw dairy-free products as uninteresting recipes of popular food items. Easy availability of these ice creams through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and dedicated outlets in emerging economies and the high per capital consumption of ice cream in several developed economies are also working in favor of the global non-dairy ice creams market.

In the next few years, the market is expected to be driven due to technological advancements observed in the area of taste improvement and product innovations with the aim of bringing these ice creams closer in terms of taste with their conventional counterparts. The rising global production of plant milks is also expected to emerge as a good driving force for the global non-dairy ice cream market. However, the high costs of these ice creams as compared to conventional ice creams could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain degree. Of the key varieties of plant milks used for the production of non-dairy ice creams, the use of coconut milk remains the highest.

Global Non-dairy Ice Cream Market: Market Potential

Emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America have been considered to be the most promising markets for non-dairy ice creams owing to the rising disposable incomes, increased expenditure on healthy desserts, and easier availability of these products through modern retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Companies seeking to make their positions stronger in the global non-dairy ice cream market need to focus on these new regional markets through modern retail channels and innovative flavors.

Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Presently, the markets in Europe and North America are among the most profitable and well-established regional markets. The rising population of vegans in these regions and the increased preference to healthy food products are the key factors making these regional markets strong contenders in the global non-dairy ice cream market. While the market features favorable growth prospects in these regions in the next few years as well, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the one with the most promising growth opportunities due to a rising population of people with high disposable incomes and rising curiosity regarding these ice creams. An increasing number of companies catering to the region is also likely to increase the scope and reach of the non-dairy ice creams market in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global non-dairy ice cream market are Bliss Unlimited LLC, Unilever, NadaMoo, General Mills, Swedish Glace, and Danone.

