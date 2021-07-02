Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Nitrogenous Fertilizers Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 107.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 131.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market are listed in the report.

Bunge Limited

Yara International ASA

Eurochem Group AG

Sinofert Holdings Limited.

CVR Partners

LP

Koch Industries

Coromandel International

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan