Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are LG, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Zeon

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 283.3 million by 2024, from US$ 274.1 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report :

Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, Nitriflex, TAPRATH, LG, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Zeon, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals, Huangshan Hualan Technology.

The North America cross-linked segment was valued over USD 20 million and is said to exhibit growth with the highest CAGR close to 6.5%. This trend is due to the massive automotive industry in this region led by the U.S, as the country constitutes for close to 90% vehicles in the North American region. According to OICA, the sale of new vehicles in the U.S. was recorded over 17.5 million in 2017.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global NBR powder market owing to vast number of industries present in the region. The segment held a market share close to USD 165 million in 2016 and is said to exhibit growth at the highest rate because of the fast-developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India.

Europe will exhibit growth at comparatively lower rate than Asia Pacific owing to the economic slowdown in this region. The region is led by countries such as Germany and the UK which collectively accounted for close to 35% share in the global NBR powder market.

Automotive sector in China and India is growing hugely owing to increasing purchasing power parity of consumers. Automotive segment will prosper in India with the highest rate amongst all the other end-user industries. In 2016, the segment accounted for over 55% market share in the India nitrile rubber powder market.

This report segments the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market on the basis of Types are :

Less than 0.075 mm

0.075 – 0.15 mm

0.15 – 0.30 mm

0.30 – 0.70 mm

0.70 – 1.00 mm

The 0.30 – 0.70 mm diameter segment held the maximum share of close to 60% in the global NBR powder market. Industrial acceptance of sizes for a maximum of 1 mm powder particle led to growth in the 0.70 – 1.00 mm segment. The segment is said to grow at the highest CAGR of over 7% in the global NBR powder market.

On The basis Of application, the Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market is Segmented into :

Automotive

Electric

Construction material

Regions covered By Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11191578564/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-powder-market-growth-2019-2024?source=newsparent&mode=86

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder industry.

