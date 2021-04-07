Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market was valued at USD 1045.10 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1774.43 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.86 % from 2018 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=15723&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market are listed in the report.

Lanxess AG

Zeon Corporatrion

Kumho Petrochemical Co.

Synthos S.A.

JSR Corporation

Sibur Holding

Versalis S.p.A.

ARLANXEO