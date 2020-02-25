Nigella sativa Extract Market Industry Analysis By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2017 – 2025

The study on the Nigella sativa Extract Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Nigella sativa Extract Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global Nigella sativa extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, end use industries, distribution channel and regions.

On the basis of form, nigella sativa extract can be segmented into powder, liquid and capsules. The liquid segment is found to be dominating the market however, the consumption of coriander oil in the form of capsule as a dietary supplement is expected to increase at a higher rate. Furthermore, on the basis of end use industries, nigella sativa extract can be segmented as food industries, pharmaceuticals, perfumery and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, Nigella sativa extract market is segmented into wholesaler retailers, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Based on the increasing popularity of herbal, chemical-free products, the market share of supermarkets/hypermarkets is expected to grow at a higher rate.

Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global Nigella sativa extract market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe & Asia-Pacific region found to be a potential market for Nigella sativa extract. In addition, based on the medicinal applications, North-America is anticipated to expand its market for Nigella sativa extract.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Due to the wide medical application of Nigella sativa extract, it is used in ailment of various diseases. It is found to be rich in anti-oxidants and flavonoids. Nigella sativa also imparts anti-cancerous properties and is also consumed widely because it helps in removal of toxins from the body. With the increasing health concerns amongst people, the consumption of herbal food products has increased. This in turn helps in fueling up the global market of Nigella sativa which is known to have several health benefits.

The oil of Nigella sativa is seeking popularity because it is naturally found, has several health benefits and unlike any other artificially synthesized food product, is chemical free. People adopting healthy lifestyle is one of the major reasons that the global market of Nigella sativa extract is expanding at a higher rate.

Some of the key players in the global Nigella sativa extract are ShiffaHome Natural Herbal Products Inc., Marie d’Argan, Sweet sunnah, Safa Honey Co., Black Seed Products, Inc., Keter Wellness etc. however, new players are expected to enter the global Nigella sativa extract market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

