NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market NGS-based RNA-seq Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.65billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the NGS-based RNA-seq market are listed in the report.

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

Qaigen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkinelmer

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech AG