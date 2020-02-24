Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.61% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market are listed in the report.

Eurofins scientific

illumina

BGI genomics Co.

Perkinelmer

Macrogen

Qiagen N.V.

Genewiz

Personalis