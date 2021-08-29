Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2030 – Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter

Global Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market is estimated to be over US$ 4.0 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at an 18.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) also known as high-throughput sequencing technique that enables scientists and researchers to sequence and assemble short DNA sequences. Next generation sequencing technologies has brought significant changes in the sequencing process by providing high throughput, speed, flexibility and reduced sequencing cost. NGS can generate hundreds of nucleotide sequence data in a single sequencing run when programmed. The NGS technology has grown rapidly owing to its growing adoption in clinical applications in whole genomes or targeted genomes sequencing. Also the cost of sequencing has reduced leading to usage of next generation sequencing in variety of clinical applications. The NGS technology has clinical applications in field like cancer, inherited genetic disorders, identification of infectious diseases and cancer related disorders.

Major Key Players of the Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market are:

Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market by Product & Services, Technology, Application, End-Users and Geography

The market for next generation sequencing can be segmented based on product & services, technology, application, end-users and geography. The product segment can be categorized as Pre-Sequencing Products & Services, NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms, Sequencing Services and NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics). On the basis of technology the market is subdivided into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, and Other Sequencing Technologies. Based on application the market can be categorized into drug discovery, diagnostics and other applications. Based on the end user segment the market can be segmented as hospitals & clinics, Academic Institutes & Research Centers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market by Regions

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MENA). North America accounted for the largest market share of the market followed by Europe. However, during the forecast period Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record highest growth owing to wide penetration of the technology and technological advancement in NSG, increasing focus on drug discovery initiatives by healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in drug discovery are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of next generation sequencing market.

In the end, Next generation sequencing (NGS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

