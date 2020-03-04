Next-Generation Sequencing Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2020-2030

This research study on “Next-Generation Sequencing market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Next-Generation Sequencing market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Next-Generation Sequencing Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Next-Generation Sequencing market report.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- QIAGEN LLC
- PierianDx, Inc.
- F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Genomatix GmbH
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.
- Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH
- DNASTAR, Inc.
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Next-Generation Sequencing Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Next-Generation Sequencing Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Next-Generation Sequencing market Report.
Segmentation:
- By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing and Others),
- By Application (Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine & Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others),
- By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers Pharma & Biotech Firms and Others),
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
