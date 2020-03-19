Next Generation Packaging Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Next Generation Packaging market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Next Generation Packaging market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Next Generation Packaging market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Next Generation Packaging market.

The Next Generation Packaging market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Next Generation Packaging market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Next Generation Packaging market.

All the players running in the global Next Generation Packaging market are elaborated thoroughly in the Next Generation Packaging market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Next Generation Packaging market players.

Key Segments Covered

By Packaging Type Active Packaging Antimicrobials Gas Scavengers Gas Emitters Others (Moisture & Corrosion Control) Intelligent Packaging Sensors Indicators Tags Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By Application Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Logistics & Supply Chain Others (Automotive & Industrial)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Amcor Limited

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Bemis Company, Inc.

MULTIVAC

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Active Packaging Ltd.

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.

