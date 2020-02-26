Next Generation Memory Market Predicted to Witness Surge in the Near Future2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Next Generation Memory market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Next Generation Memory market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Next Generation Memory market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Next Generation Memory market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Next Generation Memory market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Next Generation Memory market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

notable developments that are contributing to shaping its future and overall appearance. A glimpse is provided below.

In 2019, Intel, in its bid to accelerate data centric technology, using innovation in memory and storage, introduced Optane. It makes use of 3D XPoint technology and is basically a flash drive with a memory (non – volatile) so fast it can even function as RAM.

The global next generation memory market is highly fragmented. And, prominent players in the global next generation memory market are Samsung electronics, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Micron technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Future electronics among others. It is not hard to guess that the competition is intense too.

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global next generation memory market is through improving product and market them better Thus, it does not come as a surprise that research and development is a critical focal point. In order to tap into growth opportunities, it is critical to focus on use of better technology. Besides, in order to stay ahead of the curve, players also resort to mergers and acquisitions. Strategic partnerships and collaborations also lead to exploration of synergies for growth in the future.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Key trends and driver

The global next generation memory market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of factors. Some of the most potent ones are outlined below:

Enterprise storage is seeing rising demand. Besides, need for high bandwidth, highly scalable memory devices and low power consumption are also driving the market forward. Scalable memory devices are used to work with big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). This demand if particularly high for non-volatile memory in connected devices, especially smartphones and these are witnessing increase in demand due to ring disposable incomes.

Need for a single memory device that is as efficient as Flash Memory, DRAM, and SRAM together is also driving the global next generation memory market.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Regional Analysis

North America will account for a large chunk of market share owing to its being an early adopter of futuristic technology as well as infrastructure to maintain the technology. It is worth mentioning here that the fact that IT drives US economy speaks volumes in this regard.

Also, a massive demand will be generated in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region owing to high consumption in South Korea, Japan, and China. The growth is attributable to increase in use of smartphones. And, it is an outcome of rise in disposable income, which in turn is an outcome of good economic growth.

The report is segmented into the following:

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Technology

Volatile Memory (HMC and HBM)

Nonvolatile Memory (MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM, and Others)

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

450 mm

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Energy and Power Distribution

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail

All the players running in the global Next Generation Memory market are elaborated thoroughly in the Next Generation Memory market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Next Generation Memory market players.

