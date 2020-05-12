Next-Generation Firewall Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Next-Generation Firewall Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2017 to 2025.



Cisco Systems

Sonicwall

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Hillstone Networks

Gajshield Infotech (I)