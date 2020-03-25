New Zealand Retail Banking Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

New Zealand Retail Banking , in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the New Zealand Retail Banking market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the New Zealand Retail Banking market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the New Zealand Retail Banking market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the New Zealand Retail Banking market.

The regional analysis section touches upon the market scenario in the various geographies worldwide and the factors that are projected to influence the market dynamics in each region.

The report bifurcates the New Zealand Retail Banking market on the basis of end-use.

Summary

The majority of New Zealands loan balances outstanding are from home loans, with residential mortgage balances outstanding accounting for 88.7% of total balances outstanding in 2018, followed by personal loans (8.7%) and credit cards (2.5%). However, high household debt and low consumer confidence are expected to negatively affect the growth of total loan balances outstanding in the coming years. As a result, we estimate the balances outstanding to grow at a lower CAGR of 6.4% over 2019-23. The New Zealand lending space is dominated by the big three banks: ANZ, ASB, and Westpac.

Total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) in New Zealand recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2014-18 to reach NZ$291.57bn ($195.60bn).

However, they are facing increased competition from non-bank lenders, digital banks, and digital lending platforms that are breaking into the market and offering low interest rates as well as refined loan approval processes. The savings market in New Zealand recorded a CAGR of 7.3% over 2014-18 to reach NZ$180.33bn ($120.98bn) in 2018. The weakening economic situation has led customers to save more.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the New Zealand lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in New Zealands retail lending segment.

Scope

– Mortgage loan balances in New Zealand recorded a CAGR of 7.1% during 2014-18 to reach NZ$258.69bn ($173.55bn), supported by increases in average annual wages and house prices, as well as a fall in the unemployment rate.

– The personal loan market in New Zealand recorded a CAGR of 3.9% during 2014-18 to reach NZ$25,456m ($17,077.44m). The recent rise of non-bank lending institutions has played an increasing role in the growth of consumer loans.

– The credit card market saw lower growth compared to the personal loan and mortgage balance markets in New Zealand. Credit card balances outstanding in the country recorded a CAGR of 3.3% during 2014-18 to reach NZ$7,428m ($4,983.16m).

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the New Zealand Retail Banking market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the New Zealand Retail Banking market?

