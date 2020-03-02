New report shares details about the Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ursodeoxycholic Acid market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ursodeoxycholic Acid market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Ursodeoxycholic Acid market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Drivers and Restraints

Cholestatic liver diseases are at the forefront of driving demand in the global ursodeoxycholic acid market. Rising instances of gall stones and cystic fibrosis is in large part responsible for driving the market. As per 2015 data released by Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, about 30,000 people are afflicted with cystic fibrosis in the U.S. alone.

Women are highly prone to having gallstones when compared to men. This is mainly because of the high levels of estrogen during pregnancy, hormone replacement therapy, and usage of birth control pills. Further, older adults are also highly susceptible to gallstones along with those having a family history of gallstones. While surgery is the most widespread treatment for it, ursodeoxycholic acid can dissolve smaller stones formed mostly of cholesterol. This is having a positive impact on the market.

Certain side effects of UDCA, on the other hand, are preventing the ursodeoxycholic acid market from achieving its full potential. For instance, treatment with UDCA often leads to diarrhea. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published in 2017, the incidence of diarrhea in patients with gallstone being treated with UCDA is almost 2 to 9%. Besides, the treatment also leads to side effects such as vomiting, nausea, dry skin or itching, sleep disturbance, and headache. Cause of such side effects, it cannot be administered in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market: Trends and Opportunities

The two types of ursodeoxycholic acid available in the market are extraction ursodeoxycholic acid and synthetic ursodeoxycholic acid. Of the two, the synthetic ursodeoxycholic acid is more substantial. Ursodeoxycholic acid finds usage in health products and pharmacy. Between the two, the health products generate most of the demand.

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to geography, Europe at present rakes in maximum revenue in the global ursodeoxycholic acid market. This is primarily on the back of rising support of the government for liver diseases. Europe is not just the largest supplier of the product but also the largest consumer. North America ursodeoxycholic acid market is another prominent one because of the same reason. Surge in cases of cystic fibrosis is also having a positive impact on the market.

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global ursodeoxycholic acid market are Arcelor Chemicals, Abil Chempharma, Daewoong Chemical, Biotavia Labs, and Dipharma Francis. Market competition is intense. The overall ursodeoxycholic acid market is highly competitive and with consumer awareness will grow in future.

