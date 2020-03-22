New report offers analysis on the Radiation Therapy Market

The global Radiation Therapy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Radiation Therapy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Radiation Therapy market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Radiation Therapy market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Radiation Therapy market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global radiation therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Accuray Incorporated, Isoray, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global radiation therapy market has been segmented as below:

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type External-beam Radiation Therapy Conformal Radiation Therapy Proton Beam Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Internal Radiation Therapy Brachytherapy Systemic Radiation Therapy Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Radiation Therapy market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Radiation Therapy market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

